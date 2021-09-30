PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in September

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

PTAIY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,960. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

