Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 7.5% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,782. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

