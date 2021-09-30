Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.36

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $14.70. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 4,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

