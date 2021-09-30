Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth about $5,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

