Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
Shares of Prothena stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.
In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth about $5,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.