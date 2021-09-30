Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,060 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.