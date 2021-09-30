Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,689 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000.

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

