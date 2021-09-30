Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 79,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 594,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.