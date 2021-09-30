Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

