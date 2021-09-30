Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $128.76 and a 12 month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.