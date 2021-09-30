Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,424,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 170,997 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

