ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.42. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 327,164 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

