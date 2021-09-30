Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.30. Approximately 34,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 966,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Specifically, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,166,201 shares of company stock valued at $68,749,812. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 181.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.