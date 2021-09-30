Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target raised by Raymond James to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PROF stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.