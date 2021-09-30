Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) received a $36.00 target price from Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 136.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $309.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

