Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.01 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.