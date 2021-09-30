Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 420 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

Shares of MDB opened at $458.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -96.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.85. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $2,288,153.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,771 shares of company stock valued at $69,087,287. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

