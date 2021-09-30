Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $5,365,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $3,847,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $3,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

