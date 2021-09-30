Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 82,108 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of The St. Joe worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JOE opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

