Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Primo Water also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

PRMW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 16,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,926,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

