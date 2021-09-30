Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Primo Water also posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

PRMW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,483. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 83.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

