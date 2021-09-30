Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have commented on DTIL. TheStreet upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 73.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 117.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,617. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.