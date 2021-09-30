PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives $45.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. PPD has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 121,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,033,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.