Polkamarkets One Day Volume Reaches $748,742.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $748,742.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00117425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00172965 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

