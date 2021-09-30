Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Timothy Plan International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,282,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.36. 7,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.