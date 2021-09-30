Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,557,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,332,000. Colfax accounts for approximately 2.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $230,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Colfax by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Colfax by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.09. 18,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.