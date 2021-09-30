PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 5,708 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $171,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $52,782.83.

On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $21,351.33.

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 341,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,378. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

