Playtech’s (PYTCF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Playtech from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Playtech has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

