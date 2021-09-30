Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to C$4.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.22.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

