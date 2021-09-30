Piper Sandler Weighs in on Renasant Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNST. Truist decreased their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,897 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 93,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

