Piper Sandler Weighs in on Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 341,909 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

