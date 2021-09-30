Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.
ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.71.
Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
