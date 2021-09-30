Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

