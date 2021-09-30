Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FLIC stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in The First of Long Island by 0.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.