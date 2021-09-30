Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

ACB opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.