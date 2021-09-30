Pillar Hits Market Cap of $8.95 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $286,657.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00119256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00169147 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars.

