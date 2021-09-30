Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Photon has a total market cap of $62,702.39 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Photon has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,909.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.80 or 0.06883839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00349972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.24 or 0.01151828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00107655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.02 or 0.00573350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.00529177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00299530 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 41,702,948,665 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.