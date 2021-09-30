Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

