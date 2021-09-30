Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,762 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.81. 129,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,078. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

