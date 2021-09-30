Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,685 ($35.08) and last traded at GBX 2,665 ($34.82). 113,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 135,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,655 ($34.69).

The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 182.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,586.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 22.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

