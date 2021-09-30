PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

PKI opened at $175.05 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

