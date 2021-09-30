Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

