Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

