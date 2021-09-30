Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,030,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,524,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,110,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

