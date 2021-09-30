Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after buying an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

