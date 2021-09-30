Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,921 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $322,000.

COMT opened at $35.65 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

