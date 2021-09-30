Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price raised by Truist from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $935.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

