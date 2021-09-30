Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

PAYX stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

