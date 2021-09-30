PARSIQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.29 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $65.29 million and approximately $743,146.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.31 or 0.00658164 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.62 or 0.01054738 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

