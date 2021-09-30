Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.48. 8,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,724. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $196.98 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day moving average of $304.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

