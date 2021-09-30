Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Rating Increased to Buy at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.00. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.84. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$19.40.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,846. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

