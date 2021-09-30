Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid Sells 13,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,846.

David Blake Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, David Blake Reid sold 5,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$18.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

